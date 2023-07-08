Two-day Corrupack Summit-2023 begins

July 08, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Corrupack Summit-2023, a two-day event comprising an exhibition and conference dedicated to corrugated packaging, being organised by the Association of Corrugated Case of Telangana (ACCT), got underway here on Friday.

The programme, providing a forum for corrugated box manufacturers from across the country to deliberate, comes amid the corrugated packaging industry expected to maintain the growth rate primarily due to a rising demand for consumer products and increase in e-commerce. The annual rate of growth, projected at 10% per annum, is expected to be sustained for the next few years aided by strong macroeconomic conditions, said ML Agarwal, who is vice-chairman of International Corrugated Case Association.

The size of the Indian corrugated industry is ₹50,000 crore per annum. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the size of industry is ₹2,500 crore. Hyderabad will be hosting the International Corrugated Summit of ICCA (International Corrugated Case Association) in January 2027 and arrangements for the same will be discussed during this Corrupack, he said.