Two-day conference on coconut products opens 

February 27, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day international conference on trade and marketing of coconut products got underway here on Monday.

More than 450 delegates joined virtually from across the globe and 26 international delegates are participating in person, the organisers said. The conference is being organised by the Coconut Development Board (CDB), Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in association with International Coconut Community (ICC).

CEO of the Board Vijayalakshmi Nadendla, who inaugurated the conference, said as per 2020 statistics of ICC, India is the largest coconut producing country with a 30.93% share of global production, followed by Indonesia and Philippines. India ranks second in terms of productivity - 9,346 nuts per ha next to Vietnam where the production is 10,547 nuts per ha. The coconut crop contributes around ₹30,795.6 crore to the country’s GDP and earns export revenue of around ₹7,576.8 crore.

Exports of coconut products during 2021-22 were valued at ₹3,236.83 crore as against ₹ 2,294.81 crore in 2020-21.

Addressing the gathering, ICC Executive Director Jelfina C. Alouw stressed the significance of facilitating transfer of technical information on global market prospects in coconut, innovative industry in coconut sector and sustainability in coconut sector.

