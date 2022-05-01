Two day cancer screening camp concludes

Basavatarakam hospital’s mobile cancer screening unit offers free diagnostic services

A two-day free cancer screening camp, organised in memory of Kongarla Bhavani, to promote cancer awareness and early detection of cancer, concluded here on Sunday.

A team of specialists, including radiologists and other staff, from the Hyderabad-based Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute offered their services in the two-day camp.

The camp was organised by Chetana Foundation, Khammam, in association with the family members of Kongarla Bhavani in collaboration with the Basavatarakam cancer hospital, according to the organisers.

The two-day camp was inaugurated by Collector V. P. Gautham here on Saturday.

More than 500 persons mostly comprising women availed the free cancer diagnostic services at the camp.

The medical team from the cancer hospital performed various tests, including mammography and pap smear, at the mobile cancer screening unit specially brought to Khammam for the two-day free cancer detection camp.

Chetana Foundation president Venigalla Anil Kumar and other organisers of the camp including Kongarla Ramchandar Rao were present.