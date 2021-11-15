Two convicted for killing co-worker

The III Additional District & Sessions Judge, Rangareddy dist., K. Kusha convicted two persons on Monday for killing their co-worker.

The attack by Hanuman Manute and Bandan Kumar, migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and South West Delhi respectively, on Abdullah on February 14 last year was over hurling expletives for not serving curry.

Hired by one contractor from Nampally labour adda, the trio were at a function hall in Adibatla police limits for decoration works and they had even shared alcohol together before having food. Following the heated exchange, the former attacked Abdullah with a fire safety cylinder and he died while undergoing treatment the next day.

The duo was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 500 each.