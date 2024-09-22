GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two conned of ₹2.83 lakh in cyber fraud cases

According to the police, the scamster explained the benefits and convinced the victim to share credit card details, including the CVV number.

Published - September 22, 2024 08:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representation

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two from Hyderabad were conned of ₹2.83 lakh in two separate cases of cyber fraud.

In the first such case, a 53-year-old woman lost ₹1.70 lakh in an impersonation fraud following a ‘digital arrest’.

The complainant received a call from fraudsters posing as officials from Mumbai’s Dharavi cybercrime unit and informed that her Aadhaar card, PAN card number, and phone number were used to open a bank account with ₹1 crore in Mumbai. As the victim denied ownership, the fraudsters further said that she was among the 24 individuals booked for engaging in illegal sexual harassment on social media.

“The fraudsters issued an arrest warrant and promised to cancel the warrant after a 7-day verification, prompting the victim to deposit ₹1.70 lakh into fraudulent accounts,” the police said.

A case was booked by the Hyderabad cybercrime police.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old private employee from Hyderabad received a phone call regarding credit card insurance.

According to the police, the scamster explained the benefits and convinced the victim to share credit card details, including the CVV number. The fraudster then sent a WhatsApp link to hack the victim’s phone and receive OTP.

“As soon as the victim clicked on the link, a total of ₹1.13 lakh was debited from the victim’s SBI credit card in two transactions,” said the officials. The victim promptly reported the incident to the SBI Card Department and also registered a cybercrime complaint after which investigation was initiated.

September 22, 2024

