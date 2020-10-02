Two Class X students drown in lake

Two 15-year-old students drowned in Shamirpet lake in the city, where they had gone to swim on Friday afternoon.

The two boys, Manish and Uttej, both 10th standard students from Safilguda in Malkajgiri, went to the water body with another friend Smith (20) of the same locality, Shamirpet police of Cyberabad said on Friday.

According to the police, the boys who did not know how to swim, entered the water and drowned around 4.30 p.m.

While Manish’s body was fished out and sent to Medchal government hospital for autopsy, efforts are on to retrieve Uttej’s body. A case was registered under Section 174 of the Cr.PC.