Two children killed after car crashes into lorry

Two children were killed and eight others escaped with injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary lorry, which broke down on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway at Nandigama in Rangareddy district late on Friday night.

The victims, Uksana Adil Khan (13) and Faizan Mahabub Khan (7), died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to Nandigama police of Cyberabad, the accident took place around 12.30 a.m., when the victims were returning to Hyderabad after visiting their relatives at Shadnagar. They were residents of Talabkatta.

Adil Khan, who was driving the car, failed to notice the stationary lorry on the highway, and rammed his vehicle into it.

Police said that the lorry driver, who fled from the spot, did not turn on the parking lights. The ill-fated car went underneath the lorry and Adil suffered injuries.

The victims, who occupied the rear seat, suffered severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment.

A case was registered under Section 304-A (negligence causing death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the lorry driver and a probe is on.