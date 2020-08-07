Two children drown in septic tank while playing

KARIMNAGAR

A five-year-old boy and his seven-year-old cousin died after they slipped into a septic tank of an under-construction building in Medipally of Jagtial district on Friday.

Ashwanth and Ruthika were playing near the building around 11.30 a.m. and accidentally fell into the sump, Medipally Sub-Inspector N. Srinivas said. A kid, who heard the screams of the duo, alerted their family living next to the building.

By the time they rushed to the sump, the two kids had drowned. They were taken out and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

A local community was constructing the building. The sump was built but left uncovered. Aswhanth’s father, Jalandhar, is a farmer.

Ruthika was the daughter of Jalandhar’s sister, who had come to Medipally for Raksha Bandhan celebrations and returned to her house leaving behind Ruthika, police said.