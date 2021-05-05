Two charred to death in Uppal

Container truck comes in contact with HT electric wire

A driver and local guide of a four-wheelers-laden container truck were charred to death when the vehicle caught fire after coming in contact with a high tension electric line at Uppal in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victims, Shehzad (38), driver from Rajasthan, and Ganga Sagar (50), a local guide from Thondapally, who hailed from Bihar, were charred beyond recognition.

According to Malkajgiri ACP N Shyam Prasad Rao, the container truck which arrived from Rajasthan to the city came in contact with the overhead high tension live electric wire around 3.30 a.m. at the Uppal industrial area, when the driver was trying to park the vehicle on the road side. While three cars were completely burnt, three others were partially damaged, before the fire tenders doused off the flames.

When fire engulfed the front portion of the truck, both Shehzad and Sagar jumped off from the vehicle. “But, due to earthing, sparks emanated from their body and they were electrocuted,” he said. Their mortal remains were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Uppal police registered a case and launched a probe.