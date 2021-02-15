Two chances for RTC staff to rectify mistakes under job security policy

HYDERABAD

15 February 2021 00:01 IST

Focus on increasing the revenue from the present ₹10 crore to ₹13 crore

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar recently released the job security policy for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers.

Mr. Kumar told the media at Transport Bhavan that the move would benefit the staff to a great extent. He also impressed upon the need for cooperation, and to increase the revenue of the transport juggernaut from the present ₹10 crore to ₹13 crore. He also said that several constructive measures were being taken to improve the performance of the TSRTC.

Touching upon the policy, Mr. Kumar said that passengers should ensure that they obtain tickets, and in case there are misdemeanours on the part of staff, they would be dealt with by the depot managers.

Later, the TSRTC sent a press release which underscored some of the aspects of the policy. These include two chances for staff to rectify mistakes, and a third that would lead to action. It also makes provisions for staff to appeal a decision at the Divisional Manager, Regional Manager, and Executive Director levels.

As per the press release, not collecting fare from passengers and not issuing tickets aboard the City Ordinary, Metro Express and Pelle Velugu buses, will not attract suspension or removal from service. But, if staff fail to collect fare and issue tickets on Deluxe, Super Luxury or AC buses, stringent action will be taken.

In case of serious accidents that result in loss of lives and damage of property, there is a provision that could lead to removal or suspension of the staff, if found at fault. Reporting to duty in an inebriated condition could also lead to suspension and removal from service.