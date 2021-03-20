Two chain-snatching incidents in an hour

A bike-borne man snatched the gold chain of a 22-year-old woman at Srinagar Colony here on Saturday.

While resisting the robbery, she fell and suffered minor injuries. Police said the accused, who was wearing a helmet, came on a Bajaj Pulsar behind her, and snatched her 30-gram gold chain. The woman works at Polimeraas vegetables and fruits market, and was returning home from work when the offence took place around 4.20 p.m.

Police are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the accused.

Meanwhile, another incident of chain snatching took place on Saturday afternoon in which a woman was robbed of her 20-gram gold chain around 3.30 p.m. at Shivaji Nagar. Balamani, a maid servant, was going to Alwal to attend her daily duty, said Jawaharnagar police. “A man, probably in his mid-20s, was walking in the opposite direction, snatched her chain, and fled on his bike, which was parked a few metres away,” police said. She did not suffer any injuries.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused. Police suspect the accused may have followed the woman for at least a few days to know her routine before committing the offence.