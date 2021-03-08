Two cell phone snatchers nabbed

Hyderabad

08 March 2021 00:06 IST

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central Zone) apprehended a 25-year-old cell phone snatcher on Saturday. The accused, Ashok Arjugonda, an auto driver from Vittalwadi crossroads, Narayanaguda, hails from Bidar in Karnataka.

In another case, Mohammed Amer Ali, who was accused of kidnap and a mobile phone snatching incident in Saifabad was also detained by the Task Force sleuths. The 27-year-old auto trolley driver is a resident of Kacheguda.

