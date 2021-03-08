Hyderabad

Two cell phone snatchers nabbed

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central Zone) apprehended a 25-year-old cell phone snatcher on Saturday. The accused, Ashok Arjugonda, an auto driver from Vittalwadi crossroads, Narayanaguda, hails from Bidar in Karnataka.

In another case, Mohammed Amer Ali, who was accused of kidnap and a mobile phone snatching incident in Saifabad was also detained by the Task Force sleuths. The 27-year-old auto trolley driver is a resident of Kacheguda.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2021 12:07:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-cell-phone-snatchers-nabbed/article34014718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY