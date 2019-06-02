Two cases of gold smuggling at RGIA

Notwithstanding the constant seizure of gold and foreign currency, there seems to be no dip in smuggling of contraband through Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad here. In the last 48 hours, officials of the Customs Department and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence booked two cases of gold smuggling.

On Saturday, Customs officials arrested a passenger for trying to smuggle 1.5 kg of gold in the form of a paste. The accused passenger arrived here from Abu Dhabi in Etihad flight No. EY-274 at 3 a.m. Sources said that the gold paste was packed in polythene covers, stitched around his pant waist and some quantity was hidden in his undergarment.

In a separate case, the Air Intelligence Unit at Hyderabad airport nabbed a person who was in possession of gold paste. Sources at RGIA said that the man, identified as Muhammad Anshad, arrived here from Dubai on Friday evening. “He was smuggling 405 grams of gold in the rectum. The yellow metal is valued around ₹13.08 lakh,” they said.

His unusual way of walking attracted the attention of the Customs officials, who intercepted him while leaving the airport. “After questioning, Anshad confessed that he was smuggling the gold,” an official said.

Acting on specific intelligence the sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detained a passenger and found three gold capsules in his rectum. The passenger arrived from Dubai in an IndiGo flight and was taken for checking of his bags and clothes, where the officials found nothing. “Later he was taken to terminal Apollo Hospital, where doctors identified and took out three capsules of gold from his rectum,” the official said.