Two cars parked at CPI office damaged

Two bike-borne miscreants smashed the wind shields of two cars parked at Makhdoom Bhavan, State headquarters of the Communist Party of India, on Sunday evening.

Narayanguda inspector P Ramesh Kumar said he incident took place around 6.30 p.m.

"Two youngsters, aged about 25s, stopped the bike and asked watchman Surender how to reach Telugu Academy. While he was explaining the route, the pillion-rider got down, grabbed a stick and smashed the two cars parked on the premises," he said.

One of the cars was allotted to party secretary Chada Venkat Reddy by the party.