Hyderabad

Two brothers found dead in Shamirpet lake

Two brothers were found dead at Shamirpet lake on Monday morning.

The victims are Nandan (26) from Alwal, who is a doctor at Excel Hospital and his brother Goutham (28), an ayurvedic doctor in Bihar.

According to Shamirpet police, Goutham came to Hyderabad a week ago to see his brother and on Sunday evening around 6.30 p.m. they went to Shamirpet lake for sightseeing. “While taking selfies they slipped and accidentally fell in the lake and drowned. Professional swimmers retrieved their bodies on Monday morning,” police said, adding that their bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.


