ADVERTISEMENT

Two brothers feared drowned in irrigation canal

March 23, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - HANAMKONDA

They were swept away in the canal when they ventured into it for a swim after celebrating Ugadi festival at their home

The Hindu Bureau

Two brothers, aged 16 and 10, were feared drowned in the SRSP irrigation canal at Palivelpula village in Hanamkonda district late on Wednesday afternoon.

The missing duo was identified as Harshith, 16, and his brother Anvik, 10, of Kothapalli, a hamlet in Palivelpula gram panchayat, police said.

They were swept away in the canal when they ventured into it for a swim after celebrating Ugadi festival at their home, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue teams launched a search in the canal to trace the missing boys soon after the incident. The search operation resumed on Thursday morning.

Police sources said that a body was found floating in the irrigation canal at Geesugonda in the neighbouring Warangal district. Efforts are on to retrieve the body and ascertain its identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US