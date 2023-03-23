HamberMenu
Two brothers feared drowned in irrigation canal

They were swept away in the canal when they ventured into it for a swim after celebrating Ugadi festival at their home

March 23, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Two brothers, aged 16 and 10, were feared drowned in the SRSP irrigation canal at Palivelpula village in Hanamkonda district late on Wednesday afternoon.

The missing duo was identified as Harshith, 16, and his brother Anvik, 10, of Kothapalli, a hamlet in Palivelpula gram panchayat, police said.

They were swept away in the canal when they ventured into it for a swim after celebrating Ugadi festival at their home, sources added.

Rescue teams launched a search in the canal to trace the missing boys soon after the incident. The search operation resumed on Thursday morning.

Police sources said that a body was found floating in the irrigation canal at Geesugonda in the neighbouring Warangal district. Efforts are on to retrieve the body and ascertain its identity.

