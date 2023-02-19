ADVERTISEMENT

Two brothers arrested for sexually assaulting, robbing woman in Hyderabad

February 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Narsingi police arrested two brothers from Bachupally for allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing a domestic help. The woman was lured into their car with the offer of work, said police.

DCP of Rajendranagar, B. Nagendra Babu said the accused, Shubham Sharma (29), a driver, and Sumit Kumar Sharma (33), a private company employee, were arrested within 12 hours of the offence. 

“The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. on Saturday when the domestic help was walking back home from Indus Valley colony, Peeramcheruvu. At the turning near Gandhamguda, the accused, both brothers residing with family in Bachupally area, offered her work and took her in their car. They drove to an isolated place in Kismatpur area and sexually assaulted the woman. They then fled with her gold chain of 2.5 tolas,” said the official. 

Following a complaint at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Narsingi police formed a team and checked the CCTV footage of the area. “With the help of the footage and other technical evidence, the men were identified and apprehended within 12 hours. We also recovered the stolen property and two mobile phones from them. We seized their car, which was used in the crime. Further scientific evidence has also been collected in this regard,” Mr.Nagendra Babu added.

