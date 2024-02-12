ADVERTISEMENT

Two boys drown in lake in Mahabubabad district

February 12, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two boys, aged 12 and 10, drowned in a lake at Ammapuram village in Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district on Sunday afternoon. According to sources, the boys, identified as Yakub (12), and K. Jampa (10) belonging to different families had gone to the Peddacheruvu lake to swim.

Though youth from the locality tried to save them, they were unsuccessful, according to sources.

Police retrieved the bodies of the deceased boys from the lake and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem examination. The Thorrur police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

