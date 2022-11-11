Two booked under PCA Act in Khammam

Due tried to steal a pet cat after capturing it in a net

The Hindu Bureau KHAMMAM
November 10, 2022 23:40 IST

The Khammam rural police have registered a case against two persons under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act for allegedly trying to steal a pet cat after capturing it in a net at Edulapuram village in Khammam rural mandal on Tuesday.

Goutham, a representative of the Stray Animal Foundation India, an NGO, lodged a police complaint online based on a video, which showed a woman rescuing a pet cat from the clutches of two persons, who made a vain bid to steal the cat after trapping it in a net, at a residential colony near Edulapuram.  

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the PCA Act and also Sections 429 and 379 of the IPC and launched a detailed investigation to track down the accused.

