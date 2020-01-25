Two booked for lodging false gangrape case

The Sangareddy district police were finally able to prove that a false complaint was lodged by a girl and her mother on Thursday that a gangrape took place.

On Thursday, commotion took place at Ameenpur with a mother lodging a complaint with the police that her daughter went missing. Police immediately swung into action, located the girl, and shifted her to the government hospital at Sangareddy for medical check-up.

According to S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, a minor girl of a migrant family from Srikakulam, staying in Ameenpur, came into contact with one Sandeep during the election campaign. Both of them exchanged their phone numbers.

On Thursday, Sandeep called her and asked whether she would come for a movie.

After returning from the film, fearing her mother, the girl told her that she was raped by four persons. She had even torn her dress to convince her mother. Police investigation led to the cinema hall, where they viewed the film.

The girl confessed that she did so fearing her parents.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy told reporters that they have registered a case against Mr Sandeep for taking the minor, and against one Ravi, house owner of the women, who recorded a video to help the minor get ‘justice’, and shared it on social media.

DSP Rajeswara Rao and others were present.