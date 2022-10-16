Two booked for cheating on pretext of investment in films 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hyderabad city police’s Detective department on Saturday arrested two persons of a film distribution company for allegedly cheating people in the name of investments.

Nagam Uma Shankar and Kongara Anjamma, who run Shankar Films, convinced over 25 people to invest in film distribution by promising them consistent and huge returns.

The accused allegedly collected about ₹6 crore from several persons. However, they neither paid them interest on the collected amounts nor returned the principal amounts. They also allegedly threatened the depositors by citing big names from the political circles.

Police booked them for cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, and under provisions of the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999. They were being produced before a court.