Hyderabad

Two bodies found on railway track

The bodies of two youths from AP were found on the railway tracks near Bonakal railway station in the district in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased were identified as B Tirupathi Rao, 30, and D Shiva, 18, of Vatsavai in Krishna district.

The personnel of Government Railway Police rushed to the spot from Khammam and recovered the bodies lying along the tracks.

It is suspected that the duo accidentally fell on the tracks while crossing them and were mowed down by a speeding train in the small hours of the day.

Sources said that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact cause of their death.

