Hyderabad

Two-bedroom house hope for people with AIDS

Health Minister Eatala Rajender presenting awards at a programme held on World AIDS Day on Sunday.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender presenting awards at a programme held on World AIDS Day on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Health Minister promises all support to help them lead a normal life

Assuring government support to people living with AIDS, Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said he will request Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to also grant two bedroom houses to them.

He was speaking at a World AIDS Day programme organised at Ravindra Bharati on Sunday.

There are nearly 82,800 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the State who are taking Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). Of them, the highest — 22,472 — are opting for treatment in government hospitals in Hyderabad.

Telangana State AIDS Control Society additional project director (in-charge) Anna Prasanna Kumari said service centres will be expanded to the newly formed districts. To generate awareness on STIs, mobile vans move around in villages.

She added that the prevalence of HIV from 2003 to 2017 has come down from 10% to 1.56% among female sex workers and from 8.47% to 2.69% among men who have sex with men and from 13.15% to 6.26% among injectable drug users.

Comments
