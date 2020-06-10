Two attendants of COVID victim held

Chilkalguda police on Wednesday said two persons have been arrested for the assault on a junior doctor of Gandhi Hospital.

The accused were identified as Abdul Omeir (26), a private company employee, and Mirza Akbar Ali (42), an electrician. They allegedly assaulted 26-year-old medico, Dr Venkannagaari Vikas Reddy, who declared the death of the COVID-19 patient. While Omeir is the son of the deceased patient, Ali is the brother-in-law.

A case under Sections 332, 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Further, Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 and Section 4 of the Medical Services Act, too, have been invoked. The accused will be produced in court.

According to the FIR copy, one attendant used a plastic chair and iron stool to assault the doctor while the other hurled abuses while arguing with other doctors present on the third floor of the hospital. Two other doctors and security guards identified as Balraj and Venkatesh are said to have tried to stop the accused.

Taking to Twitter, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar confirmed the arrests. “2 accused who assaulted Doctor at Gandhi Hospital last night are arrested immediately after the incident. Under any circumstances attack on Medical staff will not be tolerated. Most firm and stringent legal action will be taken. In this time Doctors are our Frontline leaders (sic),” he tweeted.

Later, Mr Kumar visited the hospital to meet the medicos, and urged citizens to respect them.