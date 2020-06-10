Hyderabad

Two attendants of COVID victim held

Chilkalguda police on Wednesday said two persons have been arrested for the assault on a junior doctor of Gandhi Hospital.

The accused were identified as Abdul Omeir (26), a private company employee, and Mirza Akbar Ali (42), an electrician. They allegedly assaulted 26-year-old medico, Dr Venkannagaari Vikas Reddy, who declared the death of the COVID-19 patient. While Omeir is the son of the deceased patient, Ali is the brother-in-law.

A case under Sections 332, 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Further, Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 and Section 4 of the Medical Services Act, too, have been invoked. The accused will be produced in court.

According to the FIR copy, one attendant used a plastic chair and iron stool to assault the doctor while the other hurled abuses while arguing with other doctors present on the third floor of the hospital. Two other doctors and security guards identified as Balraj and Venkatesh are said to have tried to stop the accused.

Taking to Twitter, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar confirmed the arrests. “2 accused who assaulted Doctor at Gandhi Hospital last night are arrested immediately after the incident. Under any circumstances attack on Medical staff will not be tolerated. Most firm and stringent legal action will be taken. In this time Doctors are our Frontline leaders (sic),” he tweeted.

Later, Mr Kumar visited the hospital to meet the medicos, and urged citizens to respect them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:26:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-attendants-of-covid-victim-held/article31798704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY