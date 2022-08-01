Hyderabad

Two arrested for theft on trains

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 00:09 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:09 IST

The Government Railway Police at Secunderabad on Friday arrested two persons on charge of committing theft on trains. They recovered gold ornaments weighing about 9.4 tolas and ₹1.68 lakh cash from the accused.

Displaying the seizure at a media conference on Saturday, police said the duo — Satan Patel and Vikas Patel, both childhood friends, from Bettiah in Bihar, were involved in 13 cases.

Drivers by occupation in their native place, they took to stealing as they were addicted to alcohol and needed money. They had come to Hyderabad earlier this year and planned theft on trains. In two cases, police said the accused laced food with certain medicine and offered it to passengers before committing the offences.

