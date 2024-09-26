Two arrested for theft at Lalithaa Jewellery in Hyderabad

The Panjagutta Police have arrested two persons in connection with a theft at Lalithaa Jewellery in Hyderabad. Kouda Narsing Rao, 40, and Karuparthi Aruna, 34, were arrested and stolen property, which included two pairs of gold earrings weighing approximately 12.2 grams, was recovered from their possession. According to the police, both individuals had prior involvement in similar theft cases within the Kukatpally police limits. Further investigation is under way.

