GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for theft at Lalithaa Jewellery in Hyderabad

Published - September 26, 2024 08:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Panjagutta Police have arrested two persons in connection with a theft at Lalithaa Jewellery in Hyderabad. Kouda Narsing Rao, 40, and Karuparthi Aruna, 34, were arrested and stolen property, which included two pairs of gold earrings weighing approximately 12.2 grams, was recovered from their possession. According to the police, both individuals had prior involvement in similar theft cases within the Kukatpally police limits. Further investigation is under way.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:43 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.