Two arrested for siphoning off funds of coop bank

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 19:29 IST

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police apprehended two persons for allegedly carrying out fraudulent transactions at the Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank and siphoning off over ₹ 1.96 crore.

Police on Thursday said that the accused Yaseen Basha (23) and Mohd Rafi (22), both residents of Chandanagar, were allegedly contacted by a citizen of an African country who resides in Tolichowki, who offered them 10% as commission for opening bank accounts and using them to commit frauds. The duo then allegedly opened bank accounts, siphoned the amount and transferred them into a bank account in the name of Yaseen Basha. The funds were then transferred into 10 different accounts by means of IMPS transfers.

A case has been booked under Sections 66 ( C ), (D) and Sections 419, 420 read with 120-B of the India Penal Code. Police seized mobile phones, passbooks and debit cards from the possession of the accused.

