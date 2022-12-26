Two arrested for peddling drugs to Australia and New Zealand using courier service

December 26, 2022 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

Sleuths of Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Begumpet Police apprehended two international drug transporters for peddling drugs into Australia and New Zealand using courier service. They were found in illegal possession of 3.1 KG Pseudoephedrine, 23 SIM Cards, 12 fake aadhaar cards and 6 mobile phones.

Both the accused Khadar Mohideen and Ibrahim Sha are residents of Chennai, they have been indulging in illegal international drug transport for the last two years. They developed contacts with international drug dealers from Australia and New Zealand. The accused through various courier services were regularly transporting Pseudoephedrine to both the countries.

In order to escape from customs at airports, the were packaging the drugs in bangle holders, photo frames, saree and other apparel linings with the cooperation of various courier service providers including FedEx, Mother India courier service, World First, Avakaya.com and MNR couriers. The courier service providers have not been collecting their original KYC documents and have been generating fake invoices.

Based on credible information, the cops on December 23 apprehended both the accused when they were trying to transport drugs from Begumpet and the narcotics were seized.