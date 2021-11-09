Two arrested for murder of dancer

The Falaknuma police on Tuesday announced the apprehension of two persons for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old dancer Shireen Fatima.

According to the police, the accused are Mohammed Afsar (30), a cab driver, and Mohammed Nahed (22), a bookie. Both are residents of Malakpet. The victim used to eke out a living as a dancer after her husband’s death. In October 2019, the victim took a cab ride with Afsar. The duo exchanged numbers and began a relationship.

Police said that the victim wanted Afsar to marry him, but he refused and wanted her to give up dancing. On November 7, the duo consumed alcohol and got into an argument over marriage proposals which Afsar was getting. The accused, along with Nahed strangled her with a cloth. “The main motive in the case to appears to be sexual jealousy,” police said.