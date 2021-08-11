Two arrested for metal theft

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

11 August 2021 20:17 IST

Choutuppal and Pochampally police in a joint operation arrested two persons for theft and sale of palladium carbon and platinum metal on Wednesday.

According to the police, Raghunadh Reddy, who is a shift in-charge at a private drug company at Dothigudem of Rangareddy district, has been stealing the precious metal for the last one year. He took to stealing the metal from his office, unable to meet his loan repayments, and sold it to Lalu Swamy at ₹3 lakh per kg.

Following a complaint by the company’s manager, and based on suspicion, the accused was nabbed while delivering the package to his buyer at Yellagiri of Choutuppal.

A total of ₹47 lakh worth precious metals, a sale deed and other accessories were recovered from the duo.