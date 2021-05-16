Two arrested for making fake sanitisers

Two persons, including a woman, who were manufacturing substandard hand sanitisers without alcohol in it, were apprehended by the Cyberabad Special Operation Team of Shamshabad zone here on Sunday.

The team conducted a raid at Sri Bhuvi Products, Madhuban Colony, Mailardevpally and found that S. Subramanyam (51) and K. Susmitha (28) from Budvel, were making hand sanitisers using blue colour and perfume and selling them in the retail market. Another accused B. Srinivas from Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh is at large.

Police seized 264 units of five litre cans, a water drum, three Brute Perfume bottles, one Aluminium Potassium Sulphate, and other material worth ₹5 lakh.