Hyderabad

Two arrested for making fake sanitisers

Two persons, including a woman, who were manufacturing substandard hand sanitisers without alcohol in it, were apprehended by the Cyberabad Special Operation Team of Shamshabad zone here on Sunday.

The team conducted a raid at Sri Bhuvi Products, Madhuban Colony, Mailardevpally and found that S. Subramanyam (51) and K. Susmitha (28) from Budvel, were making hand sanitisers using blue colour and perfume and selling them in the retail market. Another accused B. Srinivas from Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh is at large.

Police seized 264 units of five litre cans, a water drum, three Brute Perfume bottles, one Aluminium Potassium Sulphate, and other material worth ₹5 lakh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 12:22:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-arrested-for-making-fake-sanitisers/article34574529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY