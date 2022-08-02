Hyderabad

Two arrested for killing youth four years ago

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 01:19 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:19 IST

Chandrayangutta police have arrested a man and his ex-partner for the alleged murder of a youth four years ago.

Mohammed Taqi Shah, a plaster worker, and Ayesha alias Banavath Laxmi, a maid servant, had allegedly murdered one 18-year-old Mohammed Hassan over certain differences in 2018. All the while, till the accused versions came to light recently, the police and the victim’s mother were under the impression that Hassan had gone missing, and a related case was also filed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The victim, the police learnt, was stabbed, his body cut into two halves and disposed of at Mamidipally and Ravirala road by the duo. The partners in crime had also washed the house where he was killed, and painted the walls before vacating it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was only recently that Ayesha, who was being harassed and tortured by Shah, shared her pain and secrets with a friend, who later tipped off the police.

Both the accused were booked for murder, for causing disappearance of evidence and under provisions of The Arms Act. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...