Two arrested for killing youth four years ago

August 02, 2022

The youth was presumed to have gone missing

Chandrayangutta police have arrested a man and his ex-partner for the alleged murder of a youth four years ago.

Mohammed Taqi Shah, a plaster worker, and Ayesha alias Banavath Laxmi, a maid servant, had allegedly murdered one 18-year-old Mohammed Hassan over certain differences in 2018. All the while, till the accused versions came to light recently, the police and the victim’s mother were under the impression that Hassan had gone missing, and a related case was also filed.

The victim, the police learnt, was stabbed, his body cut into two halves and disposed of at Mamidipally and Ravirala road by the duo. The partners in crime had also washed the house where he was killed, and painted the walls before vacating it.

It was only recently that Ayesha, who was being harassed and tortured by Shah, shared her pain and secrets with a friend, who later tipped off the police.

Both the accused were booked for murder, for causing disappearance of evidence and under provisions of The Arms Act. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.