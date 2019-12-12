Two arrested for impersonating KTR’s secretary

A chartered accountant and a businessman were arrested by Rachakonda police on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating as government officials and collecting lakhs of rupees from several people for doing their official work.

The two, apprehended by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri zone, were identified as Rupakula Karthikeya (51), a CA from Malkajgiri, and Fredric Taylor (44), a businessman from Tarnaka.

Worked at private firm

The duo gained knowledge about government offices while working for a private company.

As part of his work, Karthikeya used to frequently go to the Secretariat and gained information about the personal secretaries working for MA&UD and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office.

Subsequently, Karthikeya impersonated himself as Srinivas, a personal secretary to Mr. KTR, and used to call various government officials to get their work done.

Favour for money

Recently, he contacted one Sriramula Raju, an administrative officer working at the Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for Women, and asked him to allot a seat for his friend’s daughter. He collected ₹90,000 from his friend for doing the favour. Later, the officer found that he was cheated.

Police said that the accused downloaded documents issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) from the internet, fabricated them and gave them to the victim through which she managed to get the seat. He got an official transfer and also managed to get treatment under a government scheme.

On Wednesday, the SOT of Malkajgiri zone apprehended the duo.

They confessed to the crime to the police.