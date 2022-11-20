Two arrested for impersonating GST officials 

November 20, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Balanagar Special Operations Team busted a racket involving two persons who allegedly cheated people by masquerading as GST officials.

Police said they made people invest in business transactions promising them that items such as gold, cement, steel and liquor were given without GST to gain extra profits. They reportedly carried out transactions with 18 victims to the tune of ₹28 crore.

According to the police, Burujukindi Narayana Goud of Rajanna Sircilla and living in Boduppal, and Merugu Shailaja of Kapra, approached people and convinced them to invest in businesses to get GST-free benefit. They identified themselves as ‘GST Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner’.

In addition, they lured people and made them invest in gold biscuits and gold ornaments, on the pretext that gold seized by Customs department can be purchased at lower price.

Police said the duo, Narayana Goud and Shailaja, cheated people in the police limits of Pet Basheerabad, Dundigal, Pahadishareef, LB Nagar, Narsapur, Meerpet, Medipally, and Uppal.

Their history showed a similar cheating offence in Karimnagar in 2019. Police seized their ATM cards and ID cards apart from jewellery receipts of various stores.

