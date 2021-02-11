Two arrested for fraud, extortion

₹2 lakh cash, two mobile phones, four-wheeler seized

KPHB police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly extorting money from those in the construction business with the help of local politicians and those claiming to be mediapersons.

Police identified the accused as Basanth Raja (42), a businessman and resident of Addagutta Society in KPHB Colony, and Puvvula Bhargav Kiran (24) also from Addagutta Society.

According to the police, Raja claimed to be from the Human rights Animal and Environmental Protection Cell and allegedly threatened his victims by sending letters and notices from his organisation, claiming that the construction activity being done by them is in violation of environmental stipulations.

He allegedly demanded large sums of money for ‘violations’ such as lack of adequate setbacks at construction sites. He also filed as many as 32 Right to Information queries with local bodies in connection with construction work and used the information against those who refused to give in to their demands, forcing them to stop work.

Police said that the accused ‘tactfully utilised’ local leaders and those claiming to be mediapersons from Telugu news channels as mediators.

The entire operation instilled fear among those involved in construction activity in the area. In the process, the accused allegedly extorted up to ₹60 lakh from them.

Police seized ₹2 lakh cash, two mobile phones, a four-wheeler, and letter heads of Human rights Animal & Environmental Protection Cell.