Hyderabad

Two apprehended for harassing Tik Tok users

more-in

Cyberabad Cyber Crime police apprehended two men for allegedly making and posting objectionable content against women and trolling them on social media platform Tik Tok.

Police identified the accused as Nimesh Chowdary (30), a resident of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, who works as a supervisor in a hotel, and Aravind Patel (21), an unemployed youth who lives in Metpally in Karimnagar district.

Police said Nimesh created WhatsApp groups by the name ‘Lover Boy’ and ‘Nimesh Chowdary Brothers’ and that Aravind is the group administrator. Both allegedly identify and target Tik Tok users and directed their WhatsApp group members to the victims using vulgar language so as to harass them.

Both were booked under relevant sections of the IT Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 11:26:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-apprehended-for-harassing-tik-tok-users/article30196388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY