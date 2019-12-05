Two apprehended for harassing Tik Tok users

Cyberabad Cyber Crime police apprehended two men for allegedly making and posting objectionable content against women and trolling them on social media platform Tik Tok.
Police identified the accused as Nimesh Chowdary (30), a resident of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, who works as a supervisor in a hotel, and Aravind Patel (21), an unemployed youth who lives in Metpally in Karimnagar district.
Police said Nimesh created WhatsApp groups by the name ‘Lover Boy’ and ‘Nimesh Chowdary Brothers’ and that Aravind is the group administrator. Both allegedly identify and target Tik Tok users and directed their WhatsApp group members to the victims using vulgar language so as to harass them.
Both were booked under relevant sections of the IT Act.
