Two apprehended for fatal road accident

Cyberabad police on Wednesday apprehended two persons in connection with a fatal road accident which led to the death of a minor boy.

According to the police, the road accident was reported on March 5, around 12 noon near the Mirzaguda Gate in Chevella mandal in which the driver of an auto Chakali Venkatesh, in an inebriated condition, veered off the road and crashed into the road side. This led to the death of a 9-year-old boy, identified as Vishal.

Police said that the accused does not have a driving license. Further, the owner of the auto, identified as Chakali Anjaiah, despite knowing that the accused was not in possession of a license, allowed him to drive the auto. Police further said that this is tantamount to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Both the driver and Anjaiah were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.