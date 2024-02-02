GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Andhra Pradesh constables nabbed with 22 kg marijuana in Cyberabad

February 02, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

Naveen Kumar

Two contables of the Andhra Pradesh police were caught smuggling marijuana by the Balanagar Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Cyberabad. Officials seized 22 kilograms of the contraband from the men on Friday morning.

Officials said that Sagar Patnaik and Srinivas were working as constables in Kakinada in the 3rd Battalion of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP). “They reportedly applied for leave citing health reasons and took off to smuggle the contraband,” said the officials.

The SOT officials, based on a tip-off, intercepted their car bearing the number AP 39 QH 1769 and nabbed them. “The 22 kilograms of marijuana was concealed and packed in 11 packets. This was their first rodeo in smuggling drugs,” explained the officials. The accused men along with the seized drugs were handed over to the Bachupally police for further investigation.

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking

