Two Afghan nationals held for brawl at hotel

Two Afghan nationals were arrested by Punjagutta police on Saturday for physically assaulting two other foreign nationals outside a star hotel at Raj Bhavan Road on Monday night.

The accused, Ismat-ul-noor and Ismail, both aged 24, studying at Nizam College and JNTU respectively, picked up an altercation with an Iraqi and Sudan national inside the hotel, following which the staff asked the four of them to move out. “The moment they stepped out of the hotel, the accused beat them, inflicting bleeding injuries,” police said. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the duo and remanded them to judicial custody.

Held for blackmailing

A mechanic from Langer Houz was arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a minor girl whom he met while playing PUBG mobile game.

Police said that the accused Mohammed Salman (21) got acquainted with the 14-year-old girl from Nampally and started a conversation by exchanging numbers. The duo spoke over phone and exchanged WhatsApp messages for a few weeks, after which he asked the teenager for her personal photographs and videos in the name of love. Later, he threatened to post the photos on social media if the girl doesn’t marry him. According to Cyber Crime police, the girl informed her parents, who then lodged a complaint and the investigators tracked him down on Saturday.

While examining Salman’s phone, police found personal photographs of a few more girls. He was remanded to judicial custody.