Two accused Tammineni Krishnaiah’s murder case surrender

Two accused in the case relating to the recent gruesome murder of Tammineni Krishnaiah, a TRS local leader of Teldarupalli village in Khammam rural mandal, surrendered before a local court in Khammam on Friday.

The court remanded the accused No 9 Tammineni Koteswara Rao, 48, and accused No 10 Yellampally Nagaiah, 57, of Teldarupalli, in 14-day judicial custody, sources said.

Last month, Krishnaiah was waylaid and brutally hacked to death by some assailants at his native village on the Independence Day, triggering a massive public outcry.

As many as eight accused including two CPI (M) activists and a reporter of a vernacular daily, all hailing from Teldarupalli, in the ghastly murder case were arrested by the police on August 19.

The police investigating the case said the accused ‘resorted’ to the ghastly crime as they nursed a ‘personal grudge’ against Krishnaiah for various reasons.