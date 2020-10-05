Twist to woman’s allegations on BJP leaders

Karimnagar district BJP chief was recently sacked by the party after a video clip was aired by a local TV channel

The controversy surrounding Telangana BJP leaders following allegations of a woman, who claimed herself as BJP worker, took a twist with pictures of her association with ruling TRS leaders surfacing on Sunday.

It all started when a video clip showing a man in semi-nude condition with a woman Bhavitha (name changed) in Karimnagar leaked and went viral. Along with the video clip, an audio of the conversation between the two in the video clip (said to be a top Karimnagar district BJP leader) and Bhavitha too emerged. The video clip and audio conversation were aired by a local TV channel in Karimnagar, kicking off speculation over the identity of the BJP leader in the video clip.

Meanwhile, the BJP State party office suddenly sacked Karimnagar BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana. He was replaced by Krishna Reddy of Huzurabad.

Though no reasons were explained by BJP for sacking Basa Satyanarayana, it strengthened the suspicions that the man in video clip was possibly him. Even as this became an embarrassment to BJP leaders, Bhavitha made even more startling allegations on Saturday. She claimed that she had been in live-in relationship with Basa for over a year.

She charged that she complained to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay about Satyanarayana. Bhavitha also alleged that Mr. Sanjay’s close associate K. Murali used to come to her house in Karimnagar with a woman BJP worker and indulge in immoral activities. Mr. Sanjay, who is also Karimnagar Member of Parliament and presently in Delhi, told The Hindu over phone that he would not spare any party worker indulging in illegal activities. He cautioned party workers and leaders to ensure party’s image is not damaged by their personal actions. Interestingly, by Sunday evening, pictures of Bhavitha with ruling TRS party began getting circulated in social media.