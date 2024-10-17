Twins killed in chemical factory mishap in Jeedimetla

Twin brothers, Ramu and Laxman (32), were killed in an industrial accident on Wednesday (October 17, 2024) while working at the Saboori Pharma Company in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad. Police booked the management for negligence.

DCP Balanagar K. Suresh Kumar said that the brothers were involved in renovation work at the industrial facility when they fell into a sump, reportedly filled with hazardous chemicals. “The samples of the chemicals have been sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for identification,” said the DCP.

G. Hanumantha Rao, ACP Balanagar, said that the company was temporarily reopened for maintenance and renovation. “While cleaning up chemical waste, one of the brothers accidentally slipped into the sump. The other one tried to rescue him but in vain. We are yet to ascertain if the cause of death is the fall or the inhalation of chemicals. Either way, the management did not provide any safety measures for the employees,” said the officer.

Another worker, Surender Reddy, was also exposed to the chemicals and was temporarily admitted to a hospital. Further investigation is under way.

