TVVP to fund specialists pay in new ICUs

The Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) will be picking up the salaries tab of the specialist medical officers like anaesthesiologists and cardiologists to work in the 10-bed Intensive Care Units (ICUs) proposed to be set up in select area hospitals and district hospitals.

About 20 such ICU units are to be set up in the hospitals at a total cost of ₹29.44 crore. Three such units are already functioning in the district hospitals of Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar as well as Siddipet’s area hospital.

Head of account

Initially, the Government wanted the specialist doctors salaries, amounting to ₹4.2 lakh, to be paid from the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust revolving fund but since it was not possible to raise the money every month from these centres, the Trust CEO had suggested a different payment method when the TVVP was directed to pay the salaries.

Each intensive care unit is to have one anaesthesiologist as the head with two general medicine specialists and two pulmonary medicine while the cardiologist is to be hired on a case-to-case basis.

Along with them, six nurses, a lab technician, radiology technician, ventilator technician, eight orderlies and a security guard are to be recruited while the head nurse of the respective hospital will be supervising them.

Adolescent counsellors

In another instance, the Government has accorded permission for filling up 27 adolescent health counsellors in Adilabad (13) and Mahabubnagar (14) besides filling up a district community mobiliser in the erstwhile 10 districts on contract basis through the district selection committees for the National Health Mission (NHM). Another 10 doctors, 20 lab technicians, 10 PRO counsellors and 10 drivers for vehicles transporting blood are to be recruited for the 10 districts on contract.