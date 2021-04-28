TV serial actor, aide held for duping woman

Raidurgam police of Cyberabad on Tuesday arrested a TV serial actor and his associate for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹85 lakh.

A. Laxmi Narsimha Reddy (37), TV serial actor from Masjid Banda and M. Jayanthi Goud (31), a social worker from Moulali, took money from the victim by promising to start a business venture.

As per police, Reddy met the victim, Sindhura Reddy (31) of Khajaguda, five years ago stating that he owned four acres at Gandipet and wanted to build a pub and gaming zones with swimming pool there. He took ₹85 lakh from her and failed to show any development on the land.

When the victim asked Reddy to return the money, he along with Goud threatened her with dire consequences and tried to blackmail her. The duo also attempted to extort ₹50,000 from Ms. Sindhura, police said. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the duo was arrested on Tuesday.