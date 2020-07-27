TV channel chief held on cheating charge

Hyderabad

27 July 2020 22:55 IST

Guthula Prashanth, the chairman of a television channel, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday for cheating gullible people on pretext of facilitating allocation of houses under the State government’s prestigious double bedroom flats scheme.

A resident of Nadimilanka in East Godavari district, the 28-year-old, who also impersonated as a sub-inspector in Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates to evade payment at toll gates using a fake identity card, was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in June. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said that Prashanth collected huge amounts from innocent people, claiming that he would facilitate allocation of double bedroom houses being constructed by the government for media personnel at Nizampet and Kaithalapur.

“As such, he collected from 35-40 people photocopies of Aadhaar cards, passport size photos, electricity bill of present address and ₹ 1.55 lakh to ₹ 1.70 lakh each. “After 10 days he gave fake allotment order copies by forging the signature of the section officer in Medchal.

Advertising

Advertising

“Taking the innocence of the poor people as advantage, the accused has given fake allotment order copies to 40 people residing at KPHB Colony , Kukatpally, Bachupally and Miyapur to get them believe that he is a genuine person,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

On a tip-off, the accused was apprehended by the Special Operations Team of Madhapur zone and seized an SUV, a mobile phone, ₹ 8 lakh in cash, a laptop and eight fake allotment letters, apart from other material.