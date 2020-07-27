TV channel chief held on cheating charge

Guthula Prashanth, the chairman of a television channel, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday for cheating gullible people on pretext of facilitating allocation of houses under the State government’s prestigious double bedroom flats scheme.
A resident of Nadimilanka in East Godavari district, the 28-year-old, who also impersonated as a sub-inspector in Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates to evade payment at toll gates using a fake identity card, was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in June. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said that Prashanth collected huge amounts from innocent people, claiming that he would facilitate allocation of double bedroom houses being constructed by the government for media personnel at Nizampet and Kaithalapur.
“As such, he collected from 35-40 people photocopies of Aadhaar cards, passport size photos, electricity bill of present address and ₹ 1.55 lakh to ₹ 1.70 lakh each. “After 10 days he gave fake allotment order copies by forging the signature of the section officer in Medchal.
“Taking the innocence of the poor people as advantage, the accused has given fake allotment order copies to 40 people residing at KPHB Colony , Kukatpally, Bachupally and Miyapur to get them believe that he is a genuine person,” Mr. Sajjanar said.
On a tip-off, the accused was apprehended by the Special Operations Team of Madhapur zone and seized an SUV, a mobile phone, ₹ 8 lakh in cash, a laptop and eight fake allotment letters, apart from other material.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath