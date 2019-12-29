TV artistes to get ID cards to avoid police harassment

The State government will issue identity cards to about 900 television artistes in Telangana for them to avail welfare measures and to avoid police harassment, especially while returning home at odd hours.

The decision to issue the identity cards was announced here on Saturday by Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The television artistes’ association had on several occasions brought to the Minister’s notice their bad experiences with the police, including foisting cases while returning home after attending shooting at odd hours, Mr. Yadav said.

In a meeting with the officials of Telangana State Film Development Corporation, the Minister stated that steps would also be taken to extend welfare and development schemes of the State government to eligible television artistes. He explained that the government had already issued identity cards to artistes of various cultural art forms.

TSFDC Chief Executive Officer Kishore Babu, Executive Director Hashmi and Director of Language and Culture Department M. Harikrishna attended the meeting.