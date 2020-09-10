TV artist Kondapalli Sravani found dead at her house

Case booked against ‘friend’, team sent to Kakinada to nab him

Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani (26) was found dead at her house in Madhuranagar here on Tuesday night.

The ‘Manasu Mamata’ TV serial actor died by suicide after her family members objected to her friendship with Devraj Reddy, SR Nagar police said on Wednesday.

"Devaraj had come into contact with Sravani through Tik-Tok eight months ago. Their friendship turned into love," inspector V. Narsimha Reddy said.

However, they stopped seeing each other a few weeks ago. But, recently, Sravani started meeting Reddy and was depressed, he said.

"On Tuesday evening, after an argument with her mother and brother over her relationship, the TV actor went into her bedroom for a shower. When she did not come out for long, her parents and brother grew suspicious and broke open the door, only to see her in a shocking state," the inspector said.

According to him, the incident took place around 10 p.m. and came to light around 11.30 p.m. She was rushed to a private hospital in the area, where doctors declared her brought dead. After getting information, a police team was sent to the actor's house and her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The family members alleged that the tiff between Sravani and Reddy had forced the former to commit suicide.

"In June, Sravani's parents lodged a complaint against Reddy, stating that he was stalking and harassing their daughter. "After that, the family members admonished her for moving with him," the officer said. Based on the complaint lodged by Sravani's parents, a case under Section 306 (Abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Reddy and team was sent to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh to arrest him.

Her parents also alleged that Reddy had threatened the victim to post her personal photographs and videos on social media. Later, he agreed to delete the photos and videos on payment of ₹1 lakh, which was paid to him in instalments through Google Pay. "Even after receiving the money, he continued to harass her," Sravani's parents alleged.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni)